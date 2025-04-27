India's Fearless Response to Pakistan's Firing at LoC | Kulgam Arrests Terrorist Associates
Amid high tensions along the LoC, the Indian Army has effectively countered unprovoked firing from Pakistan on April 26-27. In a coordinated effort with the CRPF, Kulgam Police arrested two terrorist associates and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition. This swift action comes after the tragic Pahalgam attack, reinforcing India's commitment to securing its borders.
