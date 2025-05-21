Anti Terrorism Day | India’s Counter-Terrorism Doctrine: Why Preemptive Action Matters Now

India observes Anti-Terrorism Day every year on May 21 to honor the victims of terrorism and reaffirm the nation’s commitment to peace. In recent years, India’s counter-terrorism doctrine has shifted dramatically—from reactive responses to bold, preemptive action. Building on the legacy of the Uri and Balakot strikes, and most recently Operation Sindoor, India’s new strategy is guided by three core principles: responding to terrorism on its own terms, refusing to be deterred by nuclear threats, and making no distinction between terrorists and their state sponsors.