LoC Tensions | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire for 9th Day: India Retaliates | Pahalgam Attack

For the ninth consecutive day, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), targeting multiple sectors in Jammu & Kashmir with unprovoked small arms fire. The Indian Army has responded promptly and proportionately, escalating its countermeasures after the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. In a significant shift, India has also launched digital strikes-suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing airspace for Pakistani flights, deporting Pakistani nationals, and intensifying cyber and diplomatic actions.