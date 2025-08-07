'Why Are You Singling Out India?' Trump Warns of More Sanctions Over Russian Oil
When asked why he singled out India for sanctions over Russian oil, Donald Trump replied, 'It’s only been 8 hours... you’ll see a lot more.' He hinted at further secondary sanctions and even action against China. His strong words come after imposing 50% tariffs on Indian goods over continued Russian oil trade. Global tensions are set to rise.
