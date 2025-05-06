Baglihar Dam Gates Shut | India Tightens Water Grip on Pakistan | Pahalgam Attack
In a dramatic move amid rising Indo-Pak tensions, all gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Dam on the Chenab River in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban have been closed after the Pahalgam attack. Seen as part of India’s strategic response, the dam closure could impact water flow to Pakistan. With the Indus Waters Treaty already under strain, this act adds pressure to Islamabad’s mounting crisis.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing