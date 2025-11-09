IAF Marks 93rd Air Force Day With Dazzling Flying Display in Guwahati | WATCH

IAF Marks 93rd Air Force Day With Dazzling Flying Display in Guwahati
The Indian Air Force celebrated its 93rd Air Force Day with a breathtaking Flying Display 2025 at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati, Assam. Spectators witnessed stunning aerobatic manoeuvres by fighter jets and helicopters, showcasing India’s aerial might and precision. The event highlighted IAF’s strength, discipline, and national pride.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
03:31
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing