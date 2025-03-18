How Indian-American Astronaut Sunita Williams Inspires Millions?

Discover the remarkable story of Sunita Williams, a NASA astronaut who has inspired millions of Indians and people around the world. From her groundbreaking space missions to her deep connection with Indian culture, Williams embodies resilience and determination. Learn how she brought samosas and the Bhagavad Gita to space, celebrated Diwali in orbit, and encouraged countless young minds to pursue their dreams in science and exploration. Join us as we explore her incredible achievements and the impact she continues to have on future generations!