History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid has hailed the "landmark decision" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce the new Indian Evidence Act, The Indian Penal Code and The Criminal Procedure Code. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vaid said: "Organized crime and love jihad brought into the draft of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill. Summary trial of cases less than 3 years punishment and upto Rs 20,000 fine will reduce 40% load of session courts thus reducing the pendency."