‘Tribal Hero of the Century’: CM Hemant Soren’s Emotional Goodbye to Father Shibu Soren
On the demise of his father and JMM founder patron Shibu Soren, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said, "Today is a very sad day. The tribal hero of the country, who was also known as Dishom Guru, is no more among us. He passed away this morning...He struggled till the last moment. We have no words to mourn the loss of this great man..."
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:13
Now Playing
News
01:14
Now Playing
02:47
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing