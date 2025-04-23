Haryana CM Nayab Saini's Silent Tribute to Pahalgam Victims | WATCH | Asianet Newsable
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini observed a minute’s silence in Gurugram to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The solemn tribute reflected solidarity and the state's strong condemnation of terrorism.
