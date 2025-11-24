350th Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji: Laser Show at Red Fort, Delhi
Delhi’s Red Fort lit up with a grand laser and light-show to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Devotional music, storytelling visuals and crowd gatherings marked the tribute. Thousands attended the event, honouring the Guru’s sacrifice and message of faith, courage and religious freedom.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing