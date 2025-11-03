MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, Global Praise for India’s World Cup-Winning Women

Published : Nov 03 2025, 12:02 PM IST
After India’s thrilling 52-run win over South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup final, global tech icons joined the celebrations. Google CEO Sundar Pichai reminisced about 1983 and 2011, while Microsoft’s Satya Nadella hailed 'Women in Blue = World Champions.' PM Modi, Amit Shah, and President Murmu also praised the historic triumph.

