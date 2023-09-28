Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    The video captures a railway employee identified as Sachin, who, after the loco pilot's departure, carelessly placed his bag on the engine throttle and became engrossed in his mobile phone.

    In the aftermath of the electric multiple unit (EMU) train derailment incident at Mathura Junction, a disturbing video has emerged, shedding light on the careless actions of a railway staffer. The video captures a railway employee identified as Sachin, who, after the loco pilot's departure, carelessly placed his bag on the engine throttle and became engrossed in his mobile phone.

    Within a mere minute of Sachin's entry into the engine cab, the train began moving, eventually breaking the dead end and partially climbing onto the platform. The incident led to the suspension of five railway personnel, including the loco pilot and four technical staff members, following an investigation.

    Reports indicated that these individuals were intoxicated and found using their mobile phones while on duty, according to Sanjeev Srivastava, Mathura Railway Station Director.

    Tej Prakash Agrawal, the Divisional Railway Manager, confirmed the suspensions and mentioned that a comprehensive investigation was ongoing. Sachin, as per his statement in the joint investigation report, claimed that the train had started moving on its own, and he had applied the emergency brake as the train had already entered the platform.

    It is reportedly said that the throttle was in the forward position, and the key was in place. Sachin promptly informed his supervisor about the incident.

    In contrast, the loco pilot asserted in his statement that he had handed over the key to Sachin before the latter entered the cab. The investigation aims to uncover the truth behind this unsettling episode.

