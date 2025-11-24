Delhi’s Air Pollution: Protest at India Gate Demanding Urgent Action
Dozens of citizens gathered at India Gate demanding urgent action on Delhi’s dangerous air pollution levels. Holding placards and chanting for clean air, protesters accused authorities of failing to address the health emergency. The demonstration saw heavy police presence as visuals showed students, parents and activists raising strong concerns over worsening AQI.
