MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Delhi’s Air Pollution: Protest at India Gate Demanding Urgent Action

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 24 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Share this Video

Dozens of citizens gathered at India Gate demanding urgent action on Delhi’s dangerous air pollution levels. Holding placards and chanting for clean air, protesters accused authorities of failing to address the health emergency. The demonstration saw heavy police presence as visuals showed students, parents and activists raising strong concerns over worsening AQI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

350th Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji: Laser Show at Red Fort, Delhi
Now Playing
350th Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji: Laser Show at Red Fort, Delhi
Delhi’s Air Pollution: Protest at India Gate Demanding Urgent Action
Now Playing
Delhi’s Air Pollution: Protest at India Gate Demanding Urgent Action
Bhavnagar Authorities Demolish Illegal Madrasa Encroachment in Mega Drive
Now Playing
Bhavnagar Authorities Demolish Illegal Madrasa Encroachment in Mega Drive
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pushkar Brahma Temple in Ajmer
Now Playing
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pushkar Brahma Temple in Ajmer
Red Fort Blast: Indian Army Sends Strong Warning to Pakistan
Now Playing
Red Fort Blast: Indian Army Sends Strong Warning to Pakistan
MEA Briefs on PM Modi’s South Africa Visit & G20 Leaders Summit
Now Playing
MEA Briefs on PM Modi’s South Africa Visit & G20 Leaders Summit
Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Mortal Remains Brought to Sulur Air Base, Coimbatore
Now Playing
Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Mortal Remains Brought to Sulur Air Base, Coimbatore
Ex-DG BSF on Dandakaranya Project and How Tribals Displaced for Bangladeshi Refugees
Now Playing
Ex-DG BSF on Dandakaranya Project and How Tribals Displaced for Bangladeshi Refugees
Ex-DG BSF PK Mishra on Controversy Over Recruitment of Ex-Maoists in Govt Forces
Now Playing
Ex-DG BSF PK Mishra on Controversy Over Recruitment of Ex-Maoists in Govt Forces
IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s Death in Tejas Crash Leaves Kangra in Deep Mourning
Now Playing
IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s Death in Tejas Crash Leaves Kangra in Deep Mourning

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Teases Farhana For Hugging Kunickaa’s Son; Makes Fun of Tanya
03:20
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Teases Farhana For Hugging Kunickaa’s Son; Makes Fun of Tanya
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Lands TV Project With Ekta Kapoor After the Show!
03:13
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Lands TV Project With Ekta Kapoor After the Show!
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Begins: Kunickaa’s Son & Ashnoor’s Father Bring Emotions To The House
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Begins: Kunickaa’s Son & Ashnoor’s Father Bring Emotions To The House
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Kunickaa’s Son Ayaan Lights Up the House
03:11
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Kunickaa’s Son Ayaan Lights Up the House

News

350th Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji: Laser Show at Red Fort, Delhi
09:38
Now Playing
350th Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji: Laser Show at Red Fort, Delhi
Delhi’s Air Pollution: Protest at India Gate Demanding Urgent Action
04:39
Now Playing
Delhi’s Air Pollution: Protest at India Gate Demanding Urgent Action
PM Modi, Italy’s Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks in Johannesburg
03:18
Now Playing
PM Modi, Italy’s Meloni Hold Bilateral Talks in Johannesburg

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?