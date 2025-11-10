MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Delhi Police Detain Protesters at India Gate Amid Growing Anger Over Toxic Air

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 10 2025, 11:02 AM IST
Tension gripped India Gate as Delhi Police detained protesters demanding stricter government action to tackle the city’s worsening air pollution. Demonstrators called for immediate policy reforms to ensure clean air for all. One protester shouted, 'We’re being detained for demanding clean air in our own city!'

