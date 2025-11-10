Delhi Police Detain Protesters at India Gate Amid Growing Anger Over Toxic Air
Tension gripped India Gate as Delhi Police detained protesters demanding stricter government action to tackle the city’s worsening air pollution. Demonstrators called for immediate policy reforms to ensure clean air for all. One protester shouted, 'We’re being detained for demanding clean air in our own city!'
