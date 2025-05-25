MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

Delhi Submerges After Heavy Rain | Flights Disrupted & Roads Waterlogged

May 25 2025
Delhi faced chaos on Sunday as heavy rain, hail, and thunderstorms hit the city overnight. Waterlogging was reported in major areas like ITO, Dhaula Kuan, and Chanakyapuri, disrupting traffic and submerging vehicles. A bus and car were seen stuck in an underpass near Delhi Cantt. Over 49 flights were diverted, and power outages were reported citywide. IGI Airport issued a travel advisory amid the weather mayhem.

Delhi Submerges After Heavy Rain | Flights Disrupted & Roads Waterlogged
