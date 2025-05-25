Delhi Submerges After Heavy Rain | Flights Disrupted & Roads Waterlogged
Delhi faced chaos on Sunday as heavy rain, hail, and thunderstorms hit the city overnight. Waterlogging was reported in major areas like ITO, Dhaula Kuan, and Chanakyapuri, disrupting traffic and submerging vehicles. A bus and car were seen stuck in an underpass near Delhi Cantt. Over 49 flights were diverted, and power outages were reported citywide. IGI Airport issued a travel advisory amid the weather mayhem.
