Delhi Customs Seize 170g Gold Hidden in Plastic Bottle Cap
Delhi Customs officials at IGI Airport intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai on flight AI-996 on October 25. During baggage screening, they discovered 170 grams of gold cleverly concealed under a plastic bottle cap. The gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway.
