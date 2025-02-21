Delhi CM Rekha Gupta WARNS Opposition: ‘Many Records Will Be EXPOSED!’ | Asianet Newsable

Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta spoke to ANI and said, 'the Congress ruled for 15 years and the AAP ruled for 13. Instead of looking at what they did, how can they raise questions on one day of ours?... We had a cabinet meeting on day 1, immediately after taking the oath, and we cleared the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which was blocked by AAP. We gave a benefit of Rs. 10 lakhs to the people of Delhi on the first day. They don't have any right to question us... We will worry about Delhi now and Delhi will get its rights under the leadership of PM Modi... They should look after their party; there are many people who want to leave... They are worried that when the CAG report will be tabled in the House, records of a lot of people would be exposed.'