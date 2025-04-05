user
user icon

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 5, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on April 05 said that Delhi people will get health benefits as state government signs Ayushman Yojana with the Central government today. 'Ashtami is the day of Devi Maa. Today a girl was in tears because polluted water came to her house. I told her that it has been only a month but I promise you that clean water will definitely reach your house. The people of Delhi should get clean drinking water. I am happy that the Delhi government is signing the Ayushman Yojana started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the central government today and we will now be able to give Delhi the health benefits which Delhi was deprived of till now. I congratulate the people of Delhi that they will be able to take advantage of this scheme,' said Rekha Gupta.

Recent Videos

PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets I-T NOTICE Over ₹40 Cr Film Earnings

Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets I-T NOTICE Over ₹40 Cr Film Earnings

Video Top Stories

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season
Entertainment

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan
Entertainment

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH
Entertainment

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs
Entertainment

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Manoj Kumar’s Musical Magic: Top 10 Timeless Hits That Still Touch Hearts
Entertainment

Manoj Kumar’s Musical Magic: Top 10 Timeless Hits That Still Touch Hearts

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
Entertainment

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Must See

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana
India News

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo
World News

PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season
Entertainment

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season