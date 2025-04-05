Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on April 05 said that Delhi people will get health benefits as state government signs Ayushman Yojana with the Central government today. 'Ashtami is the day of Devi Maa. Today a girl was in tears because polluted water came to her house. I told her that it has been only a month but I promise you that clean water will definitely reach your house. The people of Delhi should get clean drinking water. I am happy that the Delhi government is signing the Ayushman Yojana started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the central government today and we will now be able to give Delhi the health benefits which Delhi was deprived of till now. I congratulate the people of Delhi that they will be able to take advantage of this scheme,' said Rekha Gupta.