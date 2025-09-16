MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Dehradun Cloudburst: Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Flooded, Tamsa River in Spate After Heavy Rains

Published : Sep 16 2025, 02:05 PM IST
Massive overnight rainfall in Dehradun has caused the Tamsa River to overflow, inundating the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple. Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi described how, since 5 AM, the river flooded the entire temple premises—a situation unseen in years. Fortunately, the sanctum sanctorum remains safe, and no human losses are reported. Authorities are urging the public to stay away from riverbanks as damage is reported at multiple locations. Rescue and relief operations are underway by SDRF and NDRF teams, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami personally monitoring the situation.

