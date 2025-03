On Samajwadi party MLA Abu Azmi's statement on Aurangzeb, which he later withdrew, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, " Remove that person from (Samajwadi) party and send him to UP, we will do his treatment. The person who feels ashamed about the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, instead of taking pride and considers Aurangzeb as his idol, does he have the right to stay in our country?