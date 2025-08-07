CM Yogi Meets Trainee Cops in Moradabad, Reviews Facilities
CM Yogi Meets Trainee Cops in Moradabad, Reviews Facilities Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited Moradabad Police Line and interacted with police constables undergoing training. He enquired about their well-being, food, and accommodation, ensuring that all arrangements were in order. The visit highlights his focus on strengthening police welfare and training standards.
Related Video
Entertainment
03:05
Now Playing
01:34
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing