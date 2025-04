On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wished the people of the state and the nation. He praised Lord Mahavir Swami, highlighting his teachings of 'live and let live,' and recognized his profound impact 2500 years ago. CM Yadav also expressed that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the celebration of Mahavir Jayanti will continue to strengthen peace and harmony across India.