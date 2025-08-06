MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Eyewitness Recount Flash Flood Horror, CM Dhami Meets Locals

Heena Sharma
Published : Aug 06 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Share this Video

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Uttarkashi flash flood victims at washed-out highway near ground zero. CM Dhami emphasized that all possible efforts are being made to airlift people to safer locations safely. Cloudburst-triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district wreaked havoc on Aug 05. Nature’s disaster swept away homes, shops, and roads, with several people feared missing. Over 130 people have been rescued so far, according to the Uttarakhand government officials.

Related Video

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, India’s Smartest Govt HQ Unveiled
Now Playing
PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, India’s Smartest Govt HQ Unveiled
Eyewitness Recount Flash Flood Horror, CM Dhami Meets Locals
Now Playing
Eyewitness Recount Flash Flood Horror, CM Dhami Meets Locals
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Several Indian Army Soldiers Missing; Relief Ops Underway
Now Playing
Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Several Indian Army Soldiers Missing; Relief Ops Underway
CM Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey of Flood-Hit Areas in UP
Now Playing
CM Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey of Flood-Hit Areas in UP
India BLASTS Trump’s Tariff Threats, Hits Back at US-EU Hypocrisy
Now Playing
India BLASTS Trump’s Tariff Threats, Hits Back at US-EU Hypocrisy
LG Manoj Sinha Distributes Jobs To Terror Victim Families In Srinagar
Now Playing
LG Manoj Sinha Distributes Jobs To Terror Victim Families In Srinagar
Gujarat | Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Massive Rescue Operation to Airlift Truck
Now Playing
Gujarat | Gambhira Bridge Collapse: Massive Rescue Operation to Airlift Truck
Renu Sudhi’s Fiery Fight with Abhilash on Day One | Bigg Boss Malayalam 7
Now Playing
Renu Sudhi’s Fiery Fight with Abhilash on Day One | Bigg Boss Malayalam 7
Priyanka Gandhi Targets Govt Over Rahul Row, Judiciary Remark
Now Playing
Priyanka Gandhi Targets Govt Over Rahul Row, Judiciary Remark
Tamil Nadu Village Turns Ghost Town Over Water Crisis
Now Playing
Tamil Nadu Village Turns Ghost Town Over Water Crisis

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit
03:05
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit
Kajol FURIOUS at Reporters: 'Abhi Main Hindi Mein Bolu?' | Hindi vs Marathi Language Row?
01:34
Now Playing
Kajol FURIOUS at Reporters: 'Abhi Main Hindi Mein Bolu?' | Hindi vs Marathi Language Row?
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Breaks Down as Shanavas’s Accuses of Insulting Doctors
03:29
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Breaks Down as Shanavas’s Accuses of Insulting Doctors
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 | Meet Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to Mohanlal’s Show
03:17
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 | Meet Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to Mohanlal’s Show

News

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, India’s Smartest Govt HQ Unveiled
02:29
Now Playing
PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, India’s Smartest Govt HQ Unveiled
Eyewitness Recount Flash Flood Horror, CM Dhami Meets Locals
05:36
Now Playing
Eyewitness Recount Flash Flood Horror, CM Dhami Meets Locals
‘Those Images Haunt Us’: Brother of Israeli Hostage Makes Emotional Plea at UN
03:32
Now Playing
‘Those Images Haunt Us’: Brother of Israeli Hostage Makes Emotional Plea at UN

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?