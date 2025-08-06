Eyewitness Recount Flash Flood Horror, CM Dhami Meets Locals

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Uttarkashi flash flood victims at washed-out highway near ground zero. CM Dhami emphasized that all possible efforts are being made to airlift people to safer locations safely. Cloudburst-triggered flash floods in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district wreaked havoc on Aug 05. Nature’s disaster swept away homes, shops, and roads, with several people feared missing. Over 130 people have been rescued so far, according to the Uttarakhand government officials.