CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 3, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Former CAG Director General P Sesh Kumar reveals shocking details about the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in this explosive interview. From delayed reports to questionable appointments and major financial scandals (2G, Coal), is the CAG truly independent? Find out how systemic reforms are desperately needed to ensure accountability. In this interview, Former CAG DG exposes critical flaws within the system. Drawing from his book, 'CAG Ensuring Accountability Amidst Controversies: An Inside View,' he discusses - The alarming delay in laying CAG reports before Parliament (almost a year!), the 'lack' of transparency in the appointment process of the CAG and more. Is India's financial watchdog losing its bite? Watch now and share your thoughts!

