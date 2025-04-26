BSF, Punjab Police Recover Tranche of Arms & Explosives Near Indo-Pak Border
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police in a joint operation seized a tranche of explosives, arms and ammunition in a village near the international border between India and Pakistan. The seize was made after a farmer informed the BSF. In all, they seized 4.8 kg explosives, six detonators, two remote control units, five hand grenades, four pistols, eight magazines, batteries, two power circuits and 220 live cartridges.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:54
Now Playing
News
Sports
08:33
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing