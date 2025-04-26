BSF, Punjab Police Recover Tranche of Arms & Explosives Near Indo-Pak Border

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police in a joint operation seized a tranche of explosives, arms and ammunition in a village near the international border between India and Pakistan. The seize was made after a farmer informed the BSF. In all, they seized 4.8 kg explosives, six detonators, two remote control units, five hand grenades, four pistols, eight magazines, batteries, two power circuits and 220 live cartridges.