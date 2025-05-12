Patna Pays Tribute | BSF Hero Mohammed Imteyaz’s Mortal Remains Brought Home
Mortal remains of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz, who lost his life in the line of duty due to cross-border shelling from Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector on May 10, brought to Patna
