Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH
Kerala High Court has expressed strong disapproval of businessman Boby Chemmanur's continued imprisonment, despite being granted bail in a sexual harassment case. The court's harsh remarks came after Chemmanur remained in jail beyond the expected release date. Chemmanur, to show solidarity with other remand prisoners whose release was delayed for various reasons, remained in jail. Chemmanur, later, changed his stance, offering an apology to the court.