Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Watch for an exclusive conversation with Sunil Kumar Gupta, the former superintendent of Tihar Jail, as he shares his extraordinary experiences from one of the world's most notorious prisons. From encounters with infamous inmates like Charles Sobhraj to witnessing executions, Sunil's 35-year career is filled with gripping stories and insights into the prison system. He co-authored the book 'Black Warrant' with journalist Sunetra Chowdhary, which inspired the Netflix series of the same name. Find out how he navigated challenges, introduced reforms, and faced the harsh realities of prison life. Don't miss this deep dive into a world few have seen!