BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Hails Extradition of 26/11 Terrorist Tahawwur Rana

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla praised the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the main conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as a major victory for India’s security and intelligence agencies. He emphasized that this extradition symbolizes India's resolve to take a strong stand against terrorism. Poonawalla declared that India would not forgive or forget the terrorists, ensuring justice for victims in India and across 17-18 countries affected by the attacks.