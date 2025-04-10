user
user icon

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Hails Extradition of 26/11 Terrorist Tahawwur Rana

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 10, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla praised the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, the main conspirator of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as a major victory for India’s security and intelligence agencies. He emphasized that this extradition symbolizes India's resolve to take a strong stand against terrorism. Poonawalla declared that India would not forgive or forget the terrorists, ensuring justice for victims in India and across 17-18 countries affected by the attacks.

Recent Videos

Manoj Tiwari Praises Modi Govt's Efforts in Extraditing 26/11 Attacker Tahawwur Rana

Manoj Tiwari Praises Modi Govt's Efforts in Extraditing 26/11 Attacker Tahawwur Rana

Bayern vs Inter: HIGHLIGHTS - Late Drama in Champions League Clash

Bayern vs Inter: HIGHLIGHTS - Late Drama in Champions League Clash

CM Mohan Yadav Extends Mahavir Jayanti Wishes in Dharampuri

CM Mohan Yadav Extends Mahavir Jayanti Wishes in Dharampuri

Cricket Returns to Olympics After 128 Years | Los Angeles 2028 Olympics to Host T20 Format

Cricket Returns to Olympics After 128 Years | Los Angeles 2028 Olympics to Host T20 Format

₹24 Lakh Fine on Sanju Samson! Rajasthan Royals Penalised Again for Slow Over Rate

₹24 Lakh Fine on Sanju Samson! Rajasthan Royals Penalised Again for Slow Over Rate

Video Top Stories

RJ Mahvash Fuels DATING Rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal – His Reply Says It All
Entertainment

RJ Mahvash Fuels DATING Rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal – His Reply Says It All

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable
Entertainment

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns in Red Anarkali: A Perfect Blend of Tradition & Modern Glam for Odela 2!
Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns in Red Anarkali: A Perfect Blend of Tradition & Modern Glam for Odela 2!

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!
Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s Birthday Special: Top 10 Must-Listen Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films
Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s 43rd BIRTHDAY Bash at Home – Heartwarming Moments with Family; Upcoming Films

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!
Entertainment

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Jeetendra's Top 10 Evergreen Hits: Birthday Tribute For Fans & Music Lovers
Entertainment

Jeetendra's Top 10 Evergreen Hits: Birthday Tribute For Fans & Music Lovers

Must See

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Hails Extradition of 26/11 Terrorist Tahawwur Rana
India News

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Hails Extradition of 26/11 Terrorist Tahawwur Rana

Manoj Tiwari Praises Modi Govt's Efforts in Extraditing 26/11 Attacker Tahawwur Rana
India News

Manoj Tiwari Praises Modi Govt's Efforts in Extraditing 26/11 Attacker Tahawwur Rana

CM Mohan Yadav Extends Mahavir Jayanti Wishes in Dharampuri
India News

CM Mohan Yadav Extends Mahavir Jayanti Wishes in Dharampuri