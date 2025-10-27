‘Adjust Kar Lete Hai’: Will Bihari Migrants' Children Also Face a Life of Struggle? | EXCLUSIVE

‘Adjust Kar Lete Hai’: Will Bihari Migrants' Children Also Face a Life of Struggle?
Meet Pooja, a young girl living with her migrant parents in a single room in Uttar Pradesh, a room so cramped, its slab doubles as the kitchen. In this exclusive, Pooja’s family shares how children of Bihar migrants are caught in a cycle of hardship, adjusting to poor living conditions, limited schooling, and a future filled with uncertainty. As families ‘adjust’ to survive in the city, the question is if the next generation will also face the same fate? Watch: https://youtu.be/bl4SlkCtQIM?si=QxINBTwZhnpIojo0
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
12:22
Now Playing
03:43
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing