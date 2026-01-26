77th Republic Day: Bhairav Battalion Makes Historic Debut, Drone Shakti Shines at Kartavya Path
The 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path witnessed two major highlights as the Bhairav Battalion marched for the first time, marking a historic debut. The Indian Army also showcased ‘Drone Shakti – Eagle on Arm’, underlining India’s growing focus on technology-driven defence capabilities.
