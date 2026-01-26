MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
77th Republic Day: Bhairav Battalion Makes Historic Debut, Drone Shakti Shines at Kartavya Path

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 26 2026, 05:00 PM IST
The 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path witnessed two major highlights as the Bhairav Battalion marched for the first time, marking a historic debut. The Indian Army also showcased ‘Drone Shakti – Eagle on Arm’, underlining India’s growing focus on technology-driven defence capabilities.

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?