Ayodhya Devotion Peaks | Vaishakh Purnima & Bada Mangal Draw Massive Crowd
Ayodhya witnessed a spiritual surge as thousands celebrated Vaishakh Purnima at Hanuman Garhi with chants and rituals. Simultaneously, devotees thronged Saryu Ghat for holy dips on Bada Mangal, marking Lord Ram and Hanuman’s first meeting. From early morning, Ayodhya echoed with bhajans, highlighting unmatched faith and festive energy.
