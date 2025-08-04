SpiceJet Staff Recalls Assault By Army Officer Over Baggage Dispute at Srinagar Airport
On July 26, 2025, a senior Army officer assaulted SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport after being asked to pay for carrying excess cabin baggage. The officer was carrying two bags weighing 16 kg, far exceeding the allowed 7 kg limit. When asked to pay, he refused, became violent, physically attacking four employees, including Mudasir Ahmad who suffered a spinal fracture.
