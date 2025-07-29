'Don’t Be Disheartened By Their Religion': Amit Shah To Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha
Home Minister Amit Shah, During the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha, firmly told Akhilesh Yadav not to be disheartened by the religion of the terrorists. He assured the House that ballistic reports had been verified by six scientists, countering Opposition doubts with evidence.
