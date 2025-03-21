user
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 21, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a recent parliamentary session, took a sharp dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that terrorists in Kashmir noticed him without security. Shah quipped that those who see terrorists must have 'terrorists in their eyes,' highlighting the improved security situation in Jammu and Kashmir under the Modi government. He said, 'We shoot in the middle of two eyes as soon as we look terrorists.'

