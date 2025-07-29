'Bhutto Ne Moorkh Banaya...': Amit Shah Quotes Manekshaw, Embarrasses Congress
Home Minister Amit Shah stunned the Lok Sabha by quoting General Sam Manekshaw, saying Pakistan’s Bhutto 'fooled' India post the 1971 war. Targeting Indira Gandhi, Shah questioned the Congress's decision to return 90,000 POWs without securing PoK, leaving the Opposition cornered and visibly uncomfortable.
