Amit Shah In Bihar, Lashes Out at RJD During Public Rally in Munger | Bihar Elections

Amit Shah In Bihar, Lashes Out at RJD During Public Rally in Munger

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 25 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bihar’s Munger to addresses public rally ahead of Bihar elections on October 25. Munger, Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, 'The land of Munger has a historic connection with Lord Ram. We have also decided to link Munger with the Ram Circuit... For 500 years, Ram Lalla resided in a tent in Ayodhya. Congress, SP, BSP, Mamata Banerjee, and Lalu Yadav have all opposed the building of the temple. However, since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2019, he not only performed the Bhumi Pujan (of Ram Mandir) but also conducted the consecration ceremony. Along with this, the construction of Goddess Sita's temple in Sithamarhi is underway, costing Rs 850 crore. Kastaharni Ghat and Mata Sita Charan Temple will also be developed, and near Khagaria, where our Yatra (Rath Yatra initiated by BJP in 1990 for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya) was halted in Samastipur, the BJP will establish a temple of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita... We are also planning to establish an airport in Munger... The Lalu and Rabri governments have done nothing but promote corruption...'

