Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at BJP Leadership; Amit Shah Fires Back | Asianet Newsable

In Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP, questioning why the party, which claims to be the world's largest, has yet to select its new national president. Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded with a witty remark, highlighting the difference between BJP's democratic selection process involving millions of members and the dynastic leadership seen in other parties. Shah humorously noted that Akhilesh Yadav might remain president for 25 years due to the familial nature of his party's leadership. WATCH.