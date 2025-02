Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, 'All the roads whether to enter or exit from the Prayagraj are blocked due to heavy traffic. For the first time, the people of Prayagraj are under 'house arrest' as they cannot go out... If over Rs 10,000 crores have been spent and the Delhi (central) govt is also helping, why people are facing issues? They should have taken help from the Army.'