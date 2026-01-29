MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra Powerhouse and His Political Journey

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 29 2026, 12:05 PM IST
Ajit Pawar, one of Maharashtra’s most influential political figures, dominated state politics for over three decades. Known for his grip over Baramati, the cooperative sector and key ministries, Pawar’s journey saw repeated rises, bold political moves and decisive governance, before his life was cut short in a tragic plane crash in January, 2026.

