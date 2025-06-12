Air India Flight AI-171 Crashes in Ahmedabad | Passengers' Details: 242 Onboard; 169 Indians

Air India’s B787 aircraft VT-ANB, operating AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed just a few minutes after its takeoff. The flight had 242 people onboard with two pilots, 10 crew, & 230 passengers. Their details are: 169 Indians, 53 British, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian. Air India’s helpline is 1800 5691 444 for passenger updates.