Ahmedabad’s Chandola Demolition Phase 2 | 3000 Cops Deployed to Clear Encroachments
The second phase of the demolition drive in Ahmedabad’s Chandola area began on May 20, targeting over 2.5 lakh sq. meters of illegal encroachments. Joint CP Sharad Singhal confirmed strong security arrangements with 3,000 police personnel and 25 SRP companies deployed. DCP Ravi Mohan Saini stated that all constructions in the area are illegal and being systematically removed.
