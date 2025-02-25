Adbhut! – PM Modi Praises Assam’s Cultural Splendor at JHUMOIR BINANDINI Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his experience from Assam’s Jhumoir Binandini programme, calling it a 'phenomenal' celebration of the state’s rich culture. In a post on X, he highlighted the vibrant performances, especially from Assam’s tea tribes. Expressing admiration for the event’s energy, he described the atmosphere as 'adbhut' (amazing). Modi also looked forward to attending the Advantage Assam Summit, aiming to boost investment and development in the region.