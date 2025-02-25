Adbhut! – PM Modi Praises Assam’s Cultural Splendor at JHUMOIR BINANDINI Event

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 25, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his experience from Assam’s Jhumoir Binandini programme, calling it a 'phenomenal' celebration of the state’s rich culture. In a post on X, he highlighted the vibrant performances, especially from Assam’s tea tribes. Expressing admiration for the event’s energy, he described the atmosphere as 'adbhut' (amazing). Modi also looked forward to attending the Advantage Assam Summit, aiming to boost investment and development in the region.

Recent Videos

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs Father for Bihar CM, Urges NDA to Declare Him as CM Face!

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs Father for Bihar CM, Urges NDA to Declare Him as CM Face!

'Vultures... Pigs...' – CM Yogi Adityanath SLAMS Opposition Over Maha Kumbh Criticism!

'Vultures... Pigs...' – CM Yogi Adityanath SLAMS Opposition Over Maha Kumbh Criticism!

Manoj Tiwari: Corruption Led to Arvind Kejriwal's Loss of Power | Asianet Newsable

Manoj Tiwari: Corruption Led to Arvind Kejriwal's Loss of Power | Asianet Newsable

Supporters Flock to Congratulate Delhi's New CM Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

Supporters Flock to Congratulate Delhi's New CM Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Honored at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

PM Modi Honored at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Video Top Stories

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!
Entertainment

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!
Entertainment

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!
Entertainment

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Akshay Kumar Takes HOLY DIP at Sangam During Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj! | Asianet Newsable
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Takes HOLY DIP at Sangam During Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj! | Asianet Newsable

Must See

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs Father for Bihar CM, Urges NDA to Declare Him as CM Face!
India News

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs Father for Bihar CM, Urges NDA to Declare Him as CM Face!

'Vultures... Pigs...' – CM Yogi Adityanath SLAMS Opposition Over Maha Kumbh Criticism!
India News

'Vultures... Pigs...' – CM Yogi Adityanath SLAMS Opposition Over Maha Kumbh Criticism!

Manoj Tiwari: Corruption Led to Arvind Kejriwal's Loss of Power | Asianet Newsable
India News

Manoj Tiwari: Corruption Led to Arvind Kejriwal's Loss of Power | Asianet Newsable