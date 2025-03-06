5 SHOCKING Revelations by Police After Arresting Actress Ranya Rao in ₹12.56 Cr Gold Smuggling

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 6, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru Airport with 14.8 kg of smuggled gold worth ₹12.56 crore. Police revealed that she made 30 trips to Dubai in a year, raising suspicion. Investigators suspect she used her stepfather’s influence to bypass customs. During questioning, Ranya claimed she was coerced into smuggling. She has been sent to judicial custody until March 18 as the probe continues.

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | ED Cracks Down on SDPI Amid PFI Money Laundering Probe, Moideen Faizy Arrested

Kerala Pulse | ED Cracks Down on SDPI Amid PFI Money Laundering Probe, Moideen Faizy Arrested

Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler

Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler

Kangana Ranaut’s Divine Visit to Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple, Seeks Blessings

Kangana Ranaut’s Divine Visit to Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple, Seeks Blessings

Khalistani Extremist Attempts Attack on Jaishankar in London, Tears Indian Flag | Asianet Newsable

Khalistani Extremist Attempts Attack on Jaishankar in London, Tears Indian Flag | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: What Is Ghabga? The Hidden Gem of Celebrations in the GCC

Video Top Stories

Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler
Entertainment

Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler

Kangana Ranaut’s Divine Visit to Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple, Seeks Blessings
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut’s Divine Visit to Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple, Seeks Blessings

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?
Entertainment

Who is Ranya Rao, Kannada Actress ARRESTED for Smuggling 14.8 KG Gold at Bengaluru Airport?

Kalpana Raghavendar's Top 10 Telugu Songs | Must-Listen Melodies!
Entertainment

Kalpana Raghavendar's Top 10 Telugu Songs | Must-Listen Melodies!

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma BREAK UP After Two Years!
Entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma BREAK UP After Two Years!

CBFC Seeks OTT BAN on Violent Malayalam Film 'Marco'
Entertainment

CBFC Seeks OTT BAN on Violent Malayalam Film 'Marco'

Nayanthara REJECTS Lady Superstar Tag: 'Will Always be and Only NAYANTHARA'
Entertainment

Nayanthara REJECTS Lady Superstar Tag: 'Will Always be and Only NAYANTHARA'

Must See

Kerala Pulse | ED Cracks Down on SDPI Amid PFI Money Laundering Probe, Moideen Faizy Arrested
India News

Kerala Pulse | ED Cracks Down on SDPI Amid PFI Money Laundering Probe, Moideen Faizy Arrested

Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler
Entertainment

Sreeleela’s CUTEST Baby Therapy! Adorable Cuddle Moments with Distracted Toddler

Kangana Ranaut’s Divine Visit to Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple, Seeks Blessings
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut’s Divine Visit to Kateel Durga Parameshwari Temple, Seeks Blessings