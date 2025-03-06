5 SHOCKING Revelations by Police After Arresting Actress Ranya Rao in ₹12.56 Cr Gold Smuggling

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru Airport with 14.8 kg of smuggled gold worth ₹12.56 crore. Police revealed that she made 30 trips to Dubai in a year, raising suspicion. Investigators suspect she used her stepfather’s influence to bypass customs. During questioning, Ranya claimed she was coerced into smuggling. She has been sent to judicial custody until March 18 as the probe continues.