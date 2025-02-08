'Jang Jaari Rahegi': Atishi on Win Against Bidhuri From Kalkaji | Delhi Election 2025

After defeating Bidhuri from Kalkaji Seat, Atishi said, 'First of all, I want to thank the people of Kaka Ji Vidhan Sabha for showing their confidence in me, so I would like to thank my entire team for the strength. Facing hooliganism and beatings, he worked hard at the grassroots level and reached out to the people. The rest of the people of Delhi have a mandate. We accept the mandate. I have won my seat, but this is not the time to win. This is the time of war. The war will continue.'