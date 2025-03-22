'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation
At the meeting on delimitation in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says, 'Today, we have a big challenge facing the country. BJP is implementing a policy of demographic penalty...We are one country, we respect it. But we cannot accept this proposed delimitation because it will politically limit us. It will punish us for being performing states. We have to stop BJP from implementing any unfair delimitation.'