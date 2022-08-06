Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Founded in a modest way, there are not many sectors where Tata Group is not present today. It has assets worth Rs 8 lakh crore and is spread in 100 countries with about 8 lakh employees. Here's the story of the man who started it all, Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata.

    Aug 6, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata. Father of Indian Industry. Most prominent among those who laid the foundations for India’s modern industry. Founder of India’s most prominent business empire. Prime Minister Nehru called him the one-man Planning Commission. One of the greatest philanthropists in India. 

    Jamshedji was born in 1839 to a Parsi priest's family with roots in Iran at Navsari, in Southern Gujarat. His son, Nusserwanji, was the first to break the family's priestly tradition of becoming a businessman. He migrated to Mumbai with his family and set up an export firm. Thanks to his progressive father, Jamshedji was among the first in Parsi families to receive western education. 

    After graduating from Elphinstone college, Jamshedji joined his father's export business which had spread to Japan, China and Europe. Jamshedji's father sent his son to China to learn about the period's most lucrative business -- opium trade. 

    Jamshedji started his firm when he was 29. He bought a bankrupt oil mill and converted it to a cotton mill, Mumbai's booming sector. It was the Alexandra Mill. This followed many more mills under Jamshedji. In 1903, Jamshedji realised his dream to build India's largest hotel -- The Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai. It was the first Indian hotel to have running electricity and remains one of India's best hotels even after over a century.  

    Along with business, Jamshedji was a keen follower of the Swadeshi movement. Though not politically active in the movement, he tried to put into practice the spirit of the movement. Much before the Congress party launched the Swadeshi movement, Jamshedji named his cotton mill Swadeshi Mills as early as 1886. 

    Jamshedpur, India's first planned industrial city, was founded by him and established by his son Dorabji Tata. Originally located in Bihar and now in Jharkhand, it was the town that came into a village around India's first steel mill Jamshedji, founded in 1907. The Tata Iron and Steel Company, or TISCO, which became the British empire's largest steel-producing mill, proved the backbone of India’s own industrial progress. Known as Tata Steel, it still remains one of the world's largest steel makers. 

    Today, Jamshedpur is Tata Nagar. Founded in a modest way, there are not many sectors where Tata Group is not present today. It has assets worth Rs 8 lakh crore and is spread in 100 countries with about 8 lakh employees. It is India's biggest transnational and the best Indian brand name, universally. It also has highly reputed institutions in fields like healthcare, academic research etc.

    Jamshedji or the Tatas were not active in politics nor were Gandhiji's fellow travellers like the Birlas or the Bajajs. Yet, Jamshedji’s son Sir Ratanji Tata was Gandhiji's largest financial supporter for his political campaigns in South Africa. Gandhiji described Jamshedji as one of India's selfless servants.

    Also Watch: India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Also Watch: India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Also Watch: India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Top Stories

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA
    Entertainment

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Must See

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry
    Videos

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort
    Defence

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century