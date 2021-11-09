It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

Most companies globally are operating with a work-from-home model following the Covid-19 pandemic. In such a scenario, contacting employees via zoom meetings, calls or text messages outside office hours has become a routine affair.

However, this new normal has undoubtedly added a whole lot of mental stress, with a number of professionals complaining of burnout and mental exhaustion.

Given the situation, Portugal has introduced new labour laws that are being perceived as a game-changer for working professionals. According to the new work rule passed by the Government of Portugal, companies will face a penalty for contacting their workers outside office hours.

In a bid to ensure a healthier work-life balance, the country's parliament approved a law that bans bosses, managers, and team leads from contacting their subordinates after work hours. Furthermore, employers are henceforth forbidden from monitoring their employees while they work from home.

Also read: Google extends work from home until next year due to Covid-19 pandemic

Portugal's ruling Socialist Party approved the legislation on Friday (November 5), which ensures professionals working from home are not disturbed or compelled to work beyond office hours. However, a proposal to include the so-called 'right to disconnect' - the legal right to switch off work-related messages and devices outside office hours - was rejected by Portuguese MPs.

But the amendments to Portugal's labour laws are not applicable to companies with fewer than ten employees.

Also read: Keep these things in mind while working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic