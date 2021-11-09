  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Nov 9, 2021, 3:31 PM IST

    Most companies globally are operating with a work-from-home model following the Covid-19 pandemic. In such a scenario, contacting employees via zoom meetings, calls or text messages outside office hours has become a routine affair. 

    However, this new normal has undoubtedly added a whole lot of mental stress, with a number of professionals complaining of burnout and mental exhaustion.

    Given the situation, Portugal has introduced new labour laws that are being perceived as a game-changer for working professionals. According to the new work rule passed by the Government of Portugal, companies will face a penalty for contacting their workers outside office hours. 

    In a bid to ensure a healthier work-life balance, the country's parliament approved a law that bans bosses, managers, and team leads from contacting their subordinates after work hours. Furthermore, employers are henceforth forbidden from monitoring their employees while they work from home.

    Also read: Google extends work from home until next year due to Covid-19 pandemic

    Portugal's ruling Socialist Party approved the legislation on Friday (November 5), which ensures professionals working from home are not disturbed or compelled to work beyond office hours. However, a proposal to include the so-called 'right to disconnect' - the legal right to switch off work-related messages and devices outside office hours - was rejected by Portuguese MPs.

    But the amendments to Portugal's labour laws are not applicable to companies with fewer than ten employees.

    Also read: Keep these things in mind while working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic

    Recent Videos

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon
    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba journey From selling oranges to building a school newpadpu mangalore karnataka

    Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba's journey: From selling oranges to building a school

    Video Icon
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy YCB
    Video Icon
    Health

    From avoiding sugar to managing stress: Ways to keep the heart healthy

    Shine bright this Diwali with these 5 easy makeup tips (WATCH)
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Shine bright this Diwali with these 5 easy makeup tips (WATCH)

    Puneeth Rajkumar helped 4 people get their vision back; Details here - ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Puneeth Rajkumar helped 4 people get their vision back; Details here

    RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Power Star laid to rest with state honours at Kanteerava Studios beside father's tomb-dnm
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Power Star laid to rest with state honours at Kanteerava Studios beside father's tomb

    EXCLUSIVE Prabhudeva reacts on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise: 'He always had a smiling face' SCJ
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    [EXCLUSIVE] Prabhudeva reacts on Puneeth Rajkumar's demise: 'He always had a smiling face'

    Last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar to be performed today, details inside
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Last rites of Puneeth Rajkumar to be performed today, details inside

    Puneeth Rajkumar death: 6000 cops deployed; liquor stores shut till Sunday YCB
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar death: 6000 cops deployed in Bengaluru; liquor stores shut till Sunday

    Must See

    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home
    Video Icon
    Europe

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study
    Video Icon
    United States

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims
    Video Icon
    Middle East

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims