Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 10:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 10:58 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal made a grand entry at the Chhaava trailer launch. Starting his day with a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple, he then joined a procession at the Torres building in Dadar. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, Vicky was surrounded by saffron flags symbolizing Maratha pride. Trumpets marked his arrival as he greeted fans and media from a jeep. Alongside Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar, Vicky was welcomed with great celebration at the venue.

